Prosperity linked to research, innovation

LAHORE: The secret of national development and prosperity lies in the promotion of latest knowledge in society along with the culture of research and innovation in higher education institutions.

The developed countries of the world have excelled in the comity of nations by following this golden principle. This was stated by Punjab Minister Information & Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal while addressing the inaugural session of a 2-day conference at a private university here on Thursday. In his keynote address, the minister said developed countries had surpassed others in the world of research and innovation. He pointed out research and development was the fundamental aspect of the higher education institutions but our universities failed in this regard. “Our universities should give attention to promoting the culture of research because we cannot achieve the goal of national progress without giving attention to learning latest knowledge and research. It is imperative that our universities should give full attention to the aspect of research along with education so that we could develop world-class researchers,” he added.

The minister said steps had been taken to ease the business culture so that the trade and industry sector could be flourished in the country. He said inspector-less regime had been introduced and no inspector could dare disturb the industrialists in the garb of inspection of industries. He said the ease of doing business would help boost investment in the country and added that economic zones were being developed and loans would also be given to restore the cottage industry.