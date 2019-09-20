Rafi, Naveed into National Junior Squash second round

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh’s Rafi Khan and Naveed Rehman moved into the second round of under-19 category in the National Junior Squash Championships (for boys’ U-17 and U-19) in Islamabad on Thursday.
Rafi thrashed Abdul Wajid 11-6, 11-8, 11-8 and Naveed smashed M Faraz 11-7, 11-7, 11-4 in the first round. They are the only players from Sindh in this championship.
Haris Qasim beat Danish 11-7, 11-2, 11-8 and Saqib Iqbal defeated Hammad Khan 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 15-13.
Hamza Sharif thrashed Awais Ahmed 11-1, 11-1, 11-1, Uzair Shaukat smashed Waqar Naeem 11-5, 12-10, 11-3 and Zeeshan Malik defeated Ahmad Hasham 11-9, 11-9, 11-9.
Zohair Shahid beat Ahmad Hassan 11-7, 11-8, 11-9, M Junaid Khan defeated Awais Malik 11-2, 11-2, 11-2 and Hassan Raza won against M Usman 11-5, 11-8, 7-11, 7-11, 11-2.
Farhan Hashmi thrashed Qasim Norani 1-4, 11-3, 11-3, Moaz Khan beat Ali Jansher 11-7, 11-4, 11-8 and Zeeshan Zeb defeated Abubakar 11-1, 11-0, 11-3.
Abdul Moiz beat Fakhar Zain 11-7, 11-9, 11-3 and Atif Malik overpowered Arbab Mehran 10-12, 9-11, 11-8, 11-3, 11-8.
In the first round of under-17 category, Asadullah beat M Ahmad 11-3, 11-7, 11-2, Khaqan Malik defeated Ahad Shaukat 16-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-3 and Hammad Khan won against Subhan Ahmad 11-7, 11-3, 11-4. Huzaifa Zahid beat Sheraz Akbar 11-9, 11-8, 11-2, Noor Zaman defeated Afnan Mudassir 11-7, 11-3, 11-3 and Ashab Irfan won against Fahad Sharif 11-1, 12-10, 11-3.
Junaid Khan thrashed Aliuddin 11-1, 11-3, 12-10, Noman beat Ali Sher 12-14, 11-8, 11-9, 11-9 and Afaq Khan (KP) defeated Ammad Ahmad 8-11, 11-9, 13-11, 11-3.
Tayyab Rauf beat Fawad Hussain 11-8, 11-5, 11-4, Abbas Nawaz thrashed Abdullah Khan 11-8, 11-0, 1-5 and Waleed Khalil smashed Wajihullah 11-6, 11-6, 11-4. Huzaifa Shahid beat Mubashar Ali 11-3, 11-2, 11-4, Hamza Khan defeated Talha Iqbal 11-2, 11-5, 11-0 and Khushal Riaz smashed Abdullah Rasheed 11-0, 11-8, 11-3.
