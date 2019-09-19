Fawad expresses desire to become deputy PM

KARACHI: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has expressed desire to become Deputy Prime Minister (DPM). He said this while addressing a summit held here in a local hotel on Wednesday.

He held we are setting up the largest bio technology centre of South Asia. Green energy is future. The transmission of electricity will be made through green energy rather than poles and cables.

He went on to say we kept on building madaris rather than the best universities of the world and serving them. We missed the chances of MIT and Havard. We got a lot from US during Ziaul Haq regime in decade of 1970. We cannot make up for loss by selling tomatoes and potatoes in future. He said the only difference between Pakistan, China, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia is technology. He remarked in these countries the Minister for Science and Technology is known as Deputy Prime Minister. May our Prime Minister (PM) pay his attention to this side but notice has not been taken so far.