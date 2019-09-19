India sets up military landing ground for fighter jets near Chinese border

NEW DELHI: Despite China’s objection to the Indian stance on Arunachal Pradesh, which China refers to as “South Tibet”, the Indian Air Force activated a crucial advanced landing ground in the State on Wednesday.

This is the eighth advanced landing ground to have been revived to operate fighter jets and transport aircraft near the China border in the remotely located Vijaynagar area, says a report published in on international media.

Vijaynagar Advanced Landing Ground is situated in Arunachal's Changlang district. The revamped runway was inaugurated on Wednesday morning by Air Officer Commanding in Chief (AOC-in-C) Eastern Air Command, RD Mathur. "The resurfaced ground will assist in the effective management of India's border with Myanmar and facilitate the launch of joint operations by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force," an official said.