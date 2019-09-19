Munir A Malik suffers heart attack

ISLAMABAD: Munir A Malik, former president Supreme Court Bar Association and lead counsel of Justice Qazi Faez Isa suffered a heart attack last Tuesday night after which he was immediately rushed to local hospital.

It was learnt that Munir A Malik felt severe pain in his chest after which he was immediately shifted to a local hospital wherein he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit and thoroughly examined by the doctors.

Later on, lawyers close to Munir A Malik informed that he was shifted to cardiac cap lap and had angioplasty done immediately with two stents. According to lawyers the doctors said that Malik is now in stable condition, however, he has been kept in the hospital coronary care unit for full recovery. Munir A Malik was in the federal capital as he presented arguments before a larger bench of the Supreme Court for over two hours, hearing petitions challenging the presidential references against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice KK Agha of the Sindh High Court. He was representing Justice Qazi Faez Isa who had also challenged the presidential reference filed against him for allegedly owning properties in London but he did not disclose it in his wealth statements.