Thu Sep 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

Rangers arrest 16 suspects

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

The Sindh Rangers on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 16 suspects during raids carried out in different parts of the city, said the spokesperson for the paramilitary force.

The spokesperson said that targeted raids were conducted in the Docks, Sharea Faisal, Kalakot, Ferozabad and Rizvia areas, from where 16 people were arrested for extortion, dacoities, street crime and drug peddling.

The suspects were identified as Hanif, alias Topi; Sajid Khan; Muhammad Ali; Hasil; Syed Khurram Hussain; Saad Aslam, alias Mama; Sheharyar, alias Dapo; Muhammad Tariq; Siyar Khan; Yousuf, alias Chhota; Ali Khan; Usman; Rashid, alias Footballer; Muhammad Shahid, alias Sheela; Kausar Abbas and Nadir Hussain. The Rangers spokesperson said the soldiers also seized weapons, ammunition and drugs from the possession of the suspects, who were later handed over to the police for taking further action.

