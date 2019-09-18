PAF players seal junior squash titles

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) and Muhammad Amaad (PAF) won their respective categories titles in the National Junior Squash Championship here at the Mushaf Complex Tuesday.
In Under-13 category, Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) got the better of Sakhi Ullah Tareen (PAF) 10-12, 11-8, 12-10, 11-7. The final match lasted 32 minutes while Amaad completely dominated the Under-15 final by beating Humam Ahmad 11-8, 11-6, 11-3 in just 19 minutes.
