Fehmida asks provinces to play their role in hockey promotion

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza, who met Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) top hierarchy Tuesday, called on the provincial governments to play their role in improving the national game’s plight by helping federation run its development programmes at grassroot level.

Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar (President PHF) and secretary Asif Bajwa briefed the Minister on the federation plans to develop the and promote hockey in every knock and corner of the country. “The PHF will shortly take up development programme starring from schools and colleges in an effort to broaden the base of the game in the country. Hockey’s revival rest on involving school going generation in game activities. We have chalked up ambitious plan for game’s development which would be launched soon,” the PHF president told the Minister.

IPC Minister on the occasion revealed that she had already written to all the provincial government to help sports especially hockey stand on its feet. “Since devolution of powers and the Ministry of Sports to provinces, the role of provincial governments has increased manifold. It is provincial governments duty to invest on hockey which is our national sports. Investment is required at school and club levels to help federations find fresh talent for junior teams. I have already written a letter to the provincial governments regarding generating more sports activities,” she said.

Minister directed PHF officials to take along all the Olympians by engaging them in game development. “It is time that all stakeholders and former players should gather at one platform for the game’s development in the country. It is a must for former players to remove their differences for the best interest of hockey in the country.” The 1994 World Cup gold medalist Asif Bajwa also highlighted PHF plans to hire services of renowned Olympians for the betterment of the game.

“We have already picked the best Olympians for different sports including all-time great Manzoor Junior who is now PHF chief selector. As a former international player who has won the World Cup for the country, my effort has always been to raise the standard of team to the highest level.” Brig Khokhar thanked the IPC Minister for listening to the PHF officials side of story and promised to stage the renaissance of the game enabling the country to become the powerhouse of the hockey world yet again.