Woman, her son shot dead over enmity in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A woman and her son were shot dead over enmity at Chak 29/JB on Tuesday.

Accused Salamat Ali and Karamat Ali entered the house of Bashiran Bibi and allegedly opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, Bashiran Bibi and her son Asad died on the spot. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

power shutdown programme: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued power shutdown programme for Wednesday (today) due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Sangra and Noor Shaheed feeders emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station and Sabzi Mandi feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 1pm while Jamia Abad, Taja Beerwala, new Ahmad Nagar and Muneera feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Sammundri City, Salooni Jhal, Garh, Sharif Abad, Garh Road, Jalal Abad, Fareed, Farooq, Naradada, Dijkot Road and Sain Wazir Ali feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Kashmir Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Saeed Colony and Madani feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Best Export and Mobilink feeders emanating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Zia Town and Lyallpur Galleria feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station will observe power shutdown from 9am to 2pm on September 18.

Similarly, electricity supply from Bahaduray Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Rajoa and WASA Express feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, Qadir Abad, Subhanabad, Siddhupura, Ahmad Abad and Faiz Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 1pm whereas Dost Street, Railway Road, Muhammadi Chowk, Sir Syed and Imam Bargah feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Qadir Abad, Ahmad Abad, Subhanabad, Rehman Abad, Langrana, Khurdpur, Siddhupura and Faiz Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will observe loadshedding from 7am to 11am on September 18.

Meanwhile, power supply from Wapda Colony, Khangah Sirajia, Kundian and Generali Road feeders originating from 66-KV Chashma grid station will also remain suspended from 6am to 12 noon on Wednesday (today).