PU mulls over proposalto restructure faculties

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) is contemplating a proposal to restructure a number of its teaching faculties, it is learnt.

Sources said PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar was spearheading the move and a meeting of the university’s Academic Council was also called last week for the purpose. They added the meeting, however, could not take place. They said the meeting was likely to be held by the end of this month.

Sources said while final approval vis-à-vis the restructuring of the teaching faculties would be given by the university’s syndicate and the Academic Council was the first forum to initiate the move.

Other than the nominated members and those elected through elections, the Academic Council consists of VC, pro-VC, deans, directors of institutes, principals of the constituent colleges, the university’s professors, including professors emeritus, chairmen of the teaching departments, registrar, librarian and the controller of examinations.

VCs interviews: The Vice Chancellor (VC) Search Committee is all set to interview shortlisted candidates for two public sector women universities on September 23 and 24. Sources privy to the developments said the Search Committee would interview over 60 shortlisted candidates for two universities i.e., Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi, and Government Sadiq College Women University, Bahawalpur.

They said the shortlisting of candidates continues for the remaining four universities i.e., Government College University (GCU) Lahore, University of Education (UOE) Lahore, Information Technology University (ITU) Lahore, and Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology, Rahim Yar Khan.

Sources also said among many national and international educationists a number of former bureaucrats and one retired major general were among the applicants for the post of Vice Chancellor GCU. However, they added the shortlisting of the candidates was under process. They further said interviews for the four universities would be held once the interviews for women universities were completed.

protest: A large number of Punjab University (PU) administrative and technical staff staged a protest demonstration outside the Vice Chancellor office here on Tuesday to condemn alleged psychological maltreatment meted out to an employee over an anti-dengue campaign.

The staff demanded the PU administration to hold an inquiry into treatment meted out to the employee by superintendent of a hostel. A PU official claimed that dengue larva was found in the hostel premises after which the superintendent scolded the employee. He further said since the employee belonged to a technical staff association, the association marched to the VC office to record their protest over the incident.

A PU spokesperson said the VC had ordered an inquiry after the demo which would be completed on merit without any pressure of the employees association.

PINS posts: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education secretary has issued a notification to shift the administrative control of 848 posts created through SNE for Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) to the executive director of the institute with immediate effect.

The control has shifted from the principal of Post Graduate Medical Institute and medical superintendent of Lahore General Hospital to the PINS executive director. Now all the employees working against these posts would report to executive director of PINS. The employees include from grade 1 to grade 20. Their affairs of salaries, leaves and other activities would be controlled and administered by the PINS executive director.

PINS Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmud said that financial independence was already granted to the institute while shifting of control of the 848 posts had been pending and now the issue was resolved.