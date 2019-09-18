Five people killed in Sukkur region in various incidents

SUKKUR: Five people were killed in various incidents here on Tuesday. According to police, Mumtaz Khokhar was killed in village Illahi Bux Koria at Pano Aqil following a shootout between villagers and suspected thieves. Disputing the police version, the brother of Mumtaz, Irshad Khokhar, claimed Illahi Bux Korai had killed his brother over a financial dispute.

In another incident, a woman Arbelli, w/o Muhammad Sharif Qambrani, and a man Rano of the Esani group were killed in an exchange of fire between Qambrani and Esani tribes. Refuting the version, Rano’s brother Mumtaz Esani said the Muhammad Sharif Qambrani allegedly killed his brother and his wife over a ‘Karo Kari’ issue.

Meanwhile, two labourers were electrocuted while working at a construction site in Gharo near Thatta. The unidentified labourers were working on an iron ladder which accidently touched a high tension wire, killing both of them on the spot.