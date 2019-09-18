close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2019

Five people killed in Sukkur region in various incidents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2019

SUKKUR: Five people were killed in various incidents here on Tuesday. According to police, Mumtaz Khokhar was killed in village Illahi Bux Koria at Pano Aqil following a shootout between villagers and suspected thieves. Disputing the police version, the brother of Mumtaz, Irshad Khokhar, claimed Illahi Bux Korai had killed his brother over a financial dispute.

In another incident, a woman Arbelli, w/o Muhammad Sharif Qambrani, and a man Rano of the Esani group were killed in an exchange of fire between Qambrani and Esani tribes. Refuting the version, Rano’s brother Mumtaz Esani said the Muhammad Sharif Qambrani allegedly killed his brother and his wife over a ‘Karo Kari’ issue.

Meanwhile, two labourers were electrocuted while working at a construction site in Gharo near Thatta. The unidentified labourers were working on an iron ladder which accidently touched a high tension wire, killing both of them on the spot.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan