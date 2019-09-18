Trump says he’ll meet with Imran, Modi soon

WASHINGTON, DC: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is looking forward to meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan’s Premier Imran Khan, insisting that a lot of progress has been made towards reducing tension between India and Pakistan. "I'll see Prime Minister Modi and I will — we'll — be meeting with (prime ministers of) India and Pakistan and I think a lot of progress has beenmade there...lot of progress," President Trump told reporters in response to a question at the White House, without mentioning Kashmir, reports the international media.

Trump's schedule suggests that his meeting with Imran Khan may take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York later this month. After addressing Indian-Americans at the “Howdy Modi!” event, Trump will travel to Ohio and then is expected to fly to New York to attend the annual UN General Assembly session.

Tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5. Reacting to India’s move on Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian high commissioner.