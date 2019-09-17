close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

Boxer Waseem greeted

Sports

September 17, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh have congratulated Pakistan’s premier boxer Mohammad Waseem on his fastest knock-out victory against Conrado Tenamor of Philippines in Dubai the other day. It is pertinent to mention here that Waseem knocked out Tenamor in the first minute of opening round in his ranking fight. He also dedicated his victory to the Kashmiris facing brutal atrocities at the hands of the Indian occupation forces. In their joint greeting message here on Monday, Rai Taimoor and Adnan Arshad said Waseem made the entire nation proud through his splendid performance against a strong opponent. They expressed the hope that he will maintain his glorious form in his future international fights.

