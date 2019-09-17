Cricket Australia officials expected today

LAHORE: The officials of Australia cricket board are expected to arrive in Pakistan on September 17, ahead of a series between the two countries scheduled for 2022. The officials, led by Cricket Australia Chief Executive Kevin Roberts and accompanied by the board’s head of security, Sean Carroll, would be in Pakistan for a day-long visit wherein they would be given a security briefing, the sources said. The Australian delegation would meet Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairperson Ehsan Mani and Roberts’ counterpart, Wasim Khan, and are also scheduled to meet government officials in Islamabad. The Cricket Australia officials’ visit to Pakistan is part of a trust-building campaign between the two countries, sources at the PCB revealed, adding that a cricket series was also slated to be held later in 2022. The sources further said the PCB wished to host the series and desired to welcome the Australian cricket team in Pakistan.