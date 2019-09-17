close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

Cricket Australia officials expected today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

LAHORE: The officials of Australia cricket board are expected to arrive in Pakistan on September 17, ahead of a series between the two countries scheduled for 2022. The officials, led by Cricket Australia Chief Executive Kevin Roberts and accompanied by the board’s head of security, Sean Carroll, would be in Pakistan for a day-long visit wherein they would be given a security briefing, the sources said. The Australian delegation would meet Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairperson Ehsan Mani and Roberts’ counterpart, Wasim Khan, and are also scheduled to meet government officials in Islamabad. The Cricket Australia officials’ visit to Pakistan is part of a trust-building campaign between the two countries, sources at the PCB revealed, adding that a cricket series was also slated to be held later in 2022. The sources further said the PCB wished to host the series and desired to welcome the Australian cricket team in Pakistan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports