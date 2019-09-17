‘Kidney Hill Park can become city icon’

After removal of encroachments from the Kidney Hill Park, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has completed PC-1 of the park renovation project. KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman paid a visit to the park on Monday along technical experts, according to a press statement issued.

The commissioner said that the park was spread on 62 acres which was the property of the KMC. He said that the park had the potential to become a city icon. “It is a kidney-shaped place.”

The KMC, he said, would maintain its original shape and make it a city’s forest where the trees would be secured and kept beautifully trimmed. The boundary wall of the park would be constructed.

As for the seating arrangements for visitors of the park, he said, benches would be installed. Clean drinking water and lighting arrangements, walking track, children’s play area and other facilities would be ensured, and there would be five entrance gates to the park.