Cop suspended for misbehaving with lady doctor

BUREWALA: Vehari DPO Saqib Sultan on Sunday suspended a Model Town police constable for misbehaving with a lady doctor at the THQ Hospital on Saturday night. He also ordered departmental inquiry against him. Lady doctor Amina Khalid was present on her duty at the hospital when accused cop Safiullah came and allegedly misbehaved with her for not entertaining him without queue. The footage of the incident got viral and the DPO called the hospital staff and police constable at his office for preliminary inquiry. Later, he also formed a two-member inquiry committee comprising THQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr M Imran Bhatti and Model Town police SHO Malik Tahir Aziz. After getting initial report, the DPO suspended the constable and ordered departmental inquiry against him.