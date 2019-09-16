close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2019

Cop suspended for misbehaving with lady doctor

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2019

BUREWALA: Vehari DPO Saqib Sultan on Sunday suspended a Model Town police constable for misbehaving with a lady doctor at the THQ Hospital on Saturday night. He also ordered departmental inquiry against him. Lady doctor Amina Khalid was present on her duty at the hospital when accused cop Safiullah came and allegedly misbehaved with her for not entertaining him without queue. The footage of the incident got viral and the DPO called the hospital staff and police constable at his office for preliminary inquiry. Later, he also formed a two-member inquiry committee comprising THQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr M Imran Bhatti and Model Town police SHO Malik Tahir Aziz. After getting initial report, the DPO suspended the constable and ordered departmental inquiry against him.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan