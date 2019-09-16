close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2019

Two die in accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2019

LAHORE: Two people were killed and other two injured in a road accident at Wateen Chowk, DHA Phase-5, on Sunday. Younas (30) and Shaukat (55) died on the spot after a collision between a car and a rickshaw. Muzammil, wife of Younas, and Rashida, daughter of Shaukat, also received injuries. The injured were shifted to the Lahore General Hospital.

