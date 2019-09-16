Two die in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Two people were killed and other two injured in a road accident at Wateen Chowk, DHA Phase-5, on Sunday. Younas (30) and Shaukat (55) died on the spot after a collision between a car and a rickshaw. Muzammil, wife of Younas, and Rashida, daughter of Shaukat, also received injuries. The injured were shifted to the Lahore General Hospital.
