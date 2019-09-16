Money-laundering: Model faces probe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) Sunday launched an investigation into money laundering against actress and model Sofia Mirza. A four-member team will probe the matter. Sources said that an investigation was launched after the case was transferred via a letter by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Sofia Mirza.
