Mon Sep 16, 2019
September 16, 2019

Money-laundering: Model faces probe

National

INP
September 16, 2019

LAHORE: The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) Sunday launched an investigation into money laundering against actress and model Sofia Mirza. A four-member team will probe the matter. Sources said that an investigation was launched after the case was transferred via a letter by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Sofia Mirza.

