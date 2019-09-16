Factory owner chops off worker’s hand

GUJRANWALA: A factory owner allegedly chopped off a hand of his worker when he demanded salary at Adhu Rai. Samiullah, father of 15-year-old Ahtesham, said that his son was an employee in the factory of accused M Hussain for the last six months. Samiullah alleged that the accused chopped off one hand of his son when he demanded salary from his owner. Emenabad police have arrested the accused.