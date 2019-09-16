Henshaw injury doubt for Ireland WC opener

MAKUHARI: Ireland’s World Cup preparations have suffered a blow with centre Robbie Henshaw picking up a hamstring injury likely to keep him out of their opening match against Scotland.

Head coach Joe Schmidt told reporters on Sunday that the 26-year-old Leinster centre would have a scan later in the day.“We’d be hopeful it’s not too bad. Is it likely to rule him out of this week? Yeah, you’d have to say it is likely,” admitted Schmidt ahead of Ireland’s clash with Scotland next Sunday in Yokohama.

It’s a case of deja vu for Henshaw, who also missed the first two games of the 2015 World Cup through injury. “It could be a cramp. We’ve travelled a lot. We’ve tried to be fully rehydrated, fully recovered. But if it is more than that and we do leave him out this week, we do feel we’ve got good cover,” said Schmidt.

Ireland have three other centres to choose from -- Henshaw’s Leinster teammate Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki and Chris Farrell -- but Schmidt revealed he had requested Will Addison be pulled from Ulster’s starting XV as cover, but that he was not yet on his way to Japan. “That was precautionary just to make sure we have fit and able cover should we need a replacement for Robbie,” said Schmidt. Ireland are hoping to put the disappointment of their 2015 campaign behind them, when an injury-ravaged side were pummelled by Argentina in the quarter-finals.