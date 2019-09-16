ICC to name match officials after its own security assessment

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to appoint local umpires for the upcoming Pakistan’s home series against Sri Lanka and the appointments are expected after the parent body will hold its own security assessment before the Pakistan and Sri Lanka series here.

Earlier there were reports that the ICC will review security arrangements in Pakistan before the Sri Lanka series.The likely chances are that the umpires will be locals but from the ICC panel while the match referee is expected to be from the Asian region.

The ICC, will analyse the security plans before appointing neutral umpires and match referees.It is pertinent to mention here that the ICC had not appointed neutral match officials when Zimbabwe visited Pakistan in 2015. Instead, officials from both the countries had been tasked to oversee cricketing matters.