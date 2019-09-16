Azlan stars in National Inter-School Swimming

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Azlan Khan of Government College University (GCU) stole the show on the opening day of 14th National McDonald's Inter-School Age Group Swimming Championship at the Punjab Swimming Complex Saturday evening.
Azlan emerged triumphant in three comptitions - 200m IM Super Boys with the timings of 2:54.63, 50m Butterfly (29.35) and 100m Freestyle with the timing of 1:02.35. Daniyal Ghulam Nabi, M Sadiq, Zeeshan Abbas and Asfandyar also excelled two events each on the opening day.
First day's results: 200m IM Super Boys: Azlan Khan (GCU) 2:54.63 15
200m IM U-16: Zeeshan Abbas (KGS) 2:33'08
200m IM U-14: Daniyal Ghulam Nabi (AC) 2:39.40
200m IM U-12: M Sadiq (AC) 2:55.16
100m Freestyle U-16: Adeel Razzaq (PGC) 1:02.80
50m Butterfly U-14: Asfandyar (AC) 28.25
100m Freestyle U-12: M Sadiq (AC) 1:13.45
100m Freestyle U-10: Dayyan Kashif (AC) 1:16.47
50m Butterfly Super Boys: Azlan Khan (GCU) 29.35
50m Back Stroke U-16: Abdullah Ishfaq (I.S.C) 33.09
50m Back Stroke U-14: Asfandyar (AC) 33.20
50m Freestyle U-12: Amaan Khawar (SICAS) 32.58
50m Butterfly U-10: Abdullah Shabbir AC 38.07
50m Butterfly U-16: Zain Younis (AC) 28.16
100m Back Stroke Super Boys: Abdullah Amir (AC) 1:20.28
100m Freestyle U-14: Ibrahim Rasheed (TNS) 1:03.77
50m Breast stroke U-12: Awais (B.W) 44.08
50m Free style U-10: Aryan (SICAS) 34.78
50m Back Stroke U-8: M. Husnain Rauf (AC) 50.83
100m Breast stroke U-14: Daniyal Ghulam Nabi (AC) 1:15.74
100m Breast stroke U-16: Zeeshan Abbas (LGS) 1:17.51 100m Freestyle Super Boys: Azlan Khan (GCU) 1:02.35.
