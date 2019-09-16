Zimbabwe doctors’ labour leader ‘kidnapped’

HARARE: Union activists and rights campaigners on Sunday accused Zimbabwe´s security forces of kidnapping the leader of a doctors´ union, who disappeared during a strike he had helped organise.

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctor´s Association (ZHDA) said Peter Magombeyi had not been heard from since he sent a WhatsApp message on Saturday night saying he had been “kidnapped by three men”.

The ZHDA accused the security forces of abducting him because of his role in organising the work stoppages. A few dozen doctors and nurses, who are paid less than $200 a month, marched on Sunday in Harare to protest his disappearance. Slogans on the improvised placards included “Free Dr Magombeyi unharmed now” and “No Dr Peter, no work: simple”. Zimbabwe police said in a statement it was investigating the matter, but also cautioned against making kidnap allegations to damage the country´s image. “The possibility of a third force being involved in the alleged abductions for political expedience and to sustain the human rights abuse narrative ahead of the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly cannot be ruled out. The UN General Assembly meets in New York this week. Striking doctors are demanding pay rises in a country still struggling with high inflation and fuel and food shortages after decades of economic crisis under former president Robert Mugabe, who died a week ago.