Buzdar blasts Modi for human rights violations in IHK

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that humanity was dying in great distress and agony in Indian-Held Kashmir.

The atrocities committed by Indian armed forces on innocent Kashmiri people had turned the Valley into hell, he said and added that people of the Held Kashmir were detained and confined to their homes due to continuous curfew. India was violating human rights in the Held Kashmir and Modi government should realise that they could not throw dust into eyes of the world.

The chief minister said that Modi had blatantly inflicted oppression and tyranny on innocent people of the Held Kashmir. Indian forces by committing brutalities could not crush Kashmiris’ passion for liberation, he added. The people of IHK were fighting for their inherent right of independence despite being subjected to heart-rending atrocities and undue restrictions, he said. The sacrifices rendered by oppressed Kashmiris for independence would never go waste, he said and added hearts of Pakistani people beat with their Kashmiri brethren.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the legitimate case of Kashmiri people in a highly comprehensive and courageous manner at every forum in the world, he said.