People who wanted to divide Sindh now seeking apologies, says Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has claimed that those who gave statement in favour of division of Sindh have now been seen seeking apologies (from public). “If someone has the courage, then he should dare cause division of Sindh,” said the CM while talking to newsmen near Sehwan Sharif on Sunday where he went to condole with the bereaved family members of MPA of Pakistan People's Party Syed Ghulam Shah Jilani who died on Thursday.

The CM said on the occasion that a few months back on the floor of the provincial assembly, he had exposed the designs of people who wished to divide Sindh.

Regarding reports that incumbent chief minister of Punjab would be changed, the Sindh CM said that it was an internal matter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf that was ruling the neighhouring province.

He praised the services of late MPA Ghulam Shah Jilani, saying that he had remained committed to the People's Party during his life time. He said that the deceased politician had always been elected to the Sindh Assembly from 1990 to 2018. He said that the demise of the MPA of PPP had caused a vacuum in the politics of both Sindh and Balochistan.

He said that a resolution would be passed by the Sindh Assembly to praise the political services of the late MPA. He expressed the hope that the sons of late MPA would fill the vacuum created due to his departure. He expressed the hope that the followers of the late MPA would continue with his political mission.

Responding to a question regarding the tragic incident of Mirpurkhas where ambulance service was denied to bereaved family of a minor boy who had died at the Civil Hospital, the CM expressed remorse over the incident while saying that action would be taken against whosoever was found involved in the incident.