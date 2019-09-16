‘Nation salutes martyrs who laid down life for motherland’

LAHORE: PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal while addressing a press conference Sunday in Narowal said if Imran Khan quits politics then country’s economy will be back on track and the day he retires stock market will be up by 1,000 points.

The former interior minister said the nation salutes martyrs who laid down their life for the motherland. The government has no brains, it is inefficient and does not take action in any situation, he added.

He said the Kashmiris were seeing towards Pakistan and our government was thinking about bringing a reference against the chief election commissioner, adding Pakistan was facing the worst crisis regarding Kashmir in the last 72 years.

The opposition is placed in C class and the government should also make a D class for rulers’ inefficiency, he added. He said PM Imran says don’t ask him any question about economy for five years and on the other hand he started asking questions during the third month of the PML-N government.

He said the premier will have to be answerable for putting the country under heavy debt, inflation and unemployment. He also advised the premier to follow in the footsteps of his ‘cousin’ Tahirul Qadri and announce retirement from politics.