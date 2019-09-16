U21 hockey trials extended for one day in Lahore

KARACHI: The PHF has extended the trials for one day in Lahore for the selection of under-21 players from Punjab, KP, Islamabad, FATA, and northern areas because a large number of players could not be tested in the two days that were originally reserved for the exercise, ‘The News’ learnt on Sunday.

Informed sources said that more than 350 players appeared in the trials in Lahore during the two days. The trials will complete on Monday (today). In Lahore, the trials were overseen by chairman selection committee Manzoor Junior. The PHF aims to form a strong unit for for Junior Asia Cup which is to be held in June 2020.

Trials in Karachi for players from Sindh and Balochistan have been completed, conducted by Olympians Kaleemullah, Ayaz Mehmood and Waseem Feroze. Ayaz, when contacted, said that 115 players from Sindh and Balochistan appeared in the trials. They shortlisted 42 under-21 players and sent their names to PHF secretariat.

PHF secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa, when contacted, said that a training camp of shortlisted players would be organised from later this month or early next month. He said that the management of national Junior team would be announced this week.

He further said that PHF was trying to organise a bilateral series for the junior team and had contacted various countries in this regard. Meanwhile, it was learnt that PHF has so far not received any reply from the countries it had contacted for a few matches ahead the Olympic qualifiers which are scheduled next month in Netherlands.