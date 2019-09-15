Malik warns India to stop cyber terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A Rehman Malik on Saturday warned India to stop Cyber terrorism and said that India is involved in cyber- crimes worldwide and stealing sensitive national data of various countries for different nefarious activities.

“Indian hackers steal data of different countries and selling it to rival countries and the data of individuals for blackmailing. I am writing to Secretary General Interpol against Indian cyber terrorism against various sovereign states and to take against India for Cyber-Terrorism,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Senator Rehman Malik said that India is not only committing unprecedented brutalities as it is 40th day that curfew is imposed in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and the valley is turned into world largest jail but also involved in committing cybercrimes against Pakistan and many other countries. “I warn India to stop doing cyberterrorism against Pakistan,’’ he said.

He said that as per available authentic information, after the Pulwama attack in Indian Occupied Kashmir, Pakistan faced its worst cyber-attacks in the history by India as an Indian group namely 'Team I Crew' hacked above 200 Pakistani websites. He said that attacking any sovereign state through hacking its different institutions’ websites is a cybercrime and comes under Cyber-Terrorism.

Senator Rehman Malik said that Indian hackers are notorious for their repeated evil intrusion in cyberspace throughout the world.

He said that Indian hackers made many attempts to attack the website of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in 2013 and later in 2018. My investigation suggests that India has adopted a clandestine and a complicated procedure to get the ingress into the sensitive and important data of various countries through hacking the websites of different institutions.

He said that India, through its hackers, steals sensitive national data of different countries and uses it for its political and military targets and also uses it for individuals blackmailing.

The Chairman Senate’s Committee on Interior said that an Indian company got ingress into our ECP through UNDP as the Result Management System (RMS) which was launched by ECP in collaboration with UNDP.

He said that Indian Company used a front company Kaulitatem Inc., duly registered in New York, USA without notice of the US government.

Senator Rehman Malik said that the security of RMS was certified by another Indian company namely EC-Council with its head office in Hyderabad, India. He said that Indian company has fully coordinated and managed the RMS software and they will continue to hack not only ECP website but also other related departments; therefore, the government should immediately replace the RMS and modernise it with iron curtains.