Tropical Storm Humberto dumps rain on Bahamas

MIAMI: Tropical Storm Humberto lashed the Bahamas with rain and wind on Saturday, possibly slowing down relief efforts in the wake of the devastation wrought less than two weeks ago by Hurricane Dorian.

The US National Hurricane Centre said the centre of the storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles (80 kilometers) per hour, was passing about 30 miles to the east of Great Abaco Island, one of the areas hardest hit by Dorian.

About two to four inches (five to 10 centimetres) of rain were expected in most areas, with isolated flooding in low-lying areas, the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) cautioned.

"Significant storm surge is not expected in the northwestern Bahamas from this system," the Miami-based NHC said, however -- good news for residents of Abaco and Grand Bahama still trying to get back on track after Dorian swept through early this month.