Sun Sep 15, 2019
September 15, 2019

Boys in court over teen’s stab murder in London

Top Story

September 15, 2019

LONDON: Two 16-year-old boys have appeared in court charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed outside a KFC in central London.

Josiph Beker, 17, was knifed several times on Edgware Road on Tuesday afternoon and later died in hospital, Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court heard on Saturday. The youths, who cannot be named because of their age, were joined by family members for the short hearing as district judge Nicholas Rimmer sent the case to the Old Bailey for Tuesday morning.

The pair, one wearing a black shirt and trousers, and the other in a grey jumper and bottoms, were remanded in youth detention accommodation. They spoke only to confirm their particulars. Both boys were arrested after allegedly being linked to the attack through CCTV, the court heard.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Church Street at 1.54pm and Josiph was taken to hospital but died at around 7.30pm, Scotland Yard said. An 18-year-old arrested over the attack has been bailed pending further investigation, the Metropolitan Police said.

