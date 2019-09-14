Cops deployed in Swat to counter militancy

MINGORA: Following reports about the emergence of the Taliban militants in the neighbouring Buner district, a heavy contingent of the police was deployed at the Elam Mountain in Swat, official sources said on Friday.

The cops armed with sophisticated weapons also set up 11 new checkpoints in the mountainous area to check the movement of the militants. DIG Malakand Range Ijaz Khan also arrived in Elam in a bid to raise the morale of the cops deployed at the mountainous region to tighten security and prevent the militants from spreading their tentacles. The cops took up positions at hilltops to cope with any eventuality.