Trials for U21 hockey players from Sindh, Balochistan begin today

KARACHI: The arrangements for trials to spot talented under-21 players from Sindh and Balochistan in Karachi at Abdul Sattar Edhi hockey stadium have been finalised.

The open trials will be held on Saturday (today) and Sunday (tomorrow). The selection committee comprising Olympian Kaleem Ullah, Ayaz Mahmood and Waseem Feroze will conduct the trials.

On the first day the trials will be started on 1pm and continue till 6pm. On the second day, the trials will begin on 9am and end at 6pm. Sindh and Baluchistan hockey associations will bring their players for participation in the trials. The trials have been planned for selecting the national junior hockey team for a test match series against Malaysia in October and to prepare for Junior Asia Cup.

Chief selector Manzoor Hussain Junior, Nasir Ali and Khalid Hameed will conduct the trials for Punjab and KP players in Lahore on the same days.