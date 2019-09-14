Waseem knocks out Filipino rival within one minute

KARACHI: Pakistan’s professional boxer Mohammad Waseem made a stunning return to the ring on Friday when he knocked out Conrado Tenamor of the Philippines in his flyweight ranking fight in Dubai.

Waseem floored his rival in the first minute of the first round, the best ever victory from the former WBC world No 1. “He had really worked hard for the fight and it’s a superb outcome,” Waseem’s brother Faheem told ‘The News’.

The Quetta-born former two-time WBC world silver flyweight champion last featured in a fight almost 14 months ago. Waseem is working with MTK Global, a major boxer management company of England.