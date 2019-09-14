SHC dismisses plea against recording Baldia factory owners’ statements via video link

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday dismissed an application against recording the statements of the owners of Ali Enterprises through video conferencing before a trial court in the Baldia factory fire case.

The applicant, Abdul Rehman, alias Bhola, an accused in the Baldia factory fire case, had challenged the trial court order that approved the prosecution’s application with regard to recording statements of the factory owners, Arshad Bhaila and Shahid Bhaila, through video conferencing due to security concerns.

The applicant’s counsel submitted that the factory owners were initially nominated as accused in the case and later they were made as witnesses. He requested the SHC to set aside the trial court order and direct the factory owners to record their statements by physically appearing before the trial court.

Special prosecutor Sajid Mehboob submitted that the factory owners had left the country due to security concerns and their statements were earlier recorded in a Pakistani consulate abroad. The high court, after hearing the arguments of the counsel, observed that the protection of witnesses in the criminal cases was very necessary, and dismissed the application.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders Rauf Siddiqi, former sector incharge Rehman, Zubair, alias Charya, and other MQM activists are being prosecuted by an anti-terrorism court for their alleged involvement in the Baldia factory fire.

The main accused in the case, Rehman, had confessed in his confessional statement that the Ali Enterprises was set on fire on the direction of former incharge of MQM Tanzeemi Committee Hammad Siddiqui for non-payment of Rs250 million as extortion money by the factory owners. Around 260 factory workers were killed and many others injured on September 11, 2012 when the factory was set on fire allegedly due to non-payment of extortion money.

What affected families want

The seventh anniversary of the tragic incident was observed on this past Wednesday. The Ali Enterprises Factory Fire Affectees Association and the National Trade Union Federation jointly organised an event outside the burnt factory on the occasion, in which the following demands were made:

- Solid steps should be taken to ensure safety of life at workplaces

- The private social auditing system should be ended and labour inspections on the basis of tripartite principle should be introduced to ensure health and safety in factories and other workplaces

- All workers should be given appointment letters at the time of their recruitment and their salaries and wages should be paid through banks

- Eight-hour workday should be ensured and action should be taken against employers who are paying less than the government-approved minimum wages

- All workers should be registered with social security and the EOBI

- The European governments should make laws so that international brands are compelled to be answerable for violation of labour and human rights.

- The affected factory’s building should be razed and a labour training institute should be built there.

- Like Bangladesh Accord after the fatal Rana Plaza fire, such agreements should also be made and implemented in Pakistan as well.