Jansher asks ex-players to help Pakistan squash

ISLAMABAD: Former world champion Jansher Khan called on past greats to come forward and join hands with the new Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) administration in establishing a solid base for the sport in the country.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday, Jansher congratulated Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood on assuming the charge as the PSF’s senior vice president.

“I am happy that a squash player has taken over as the SVP. It is a very good omen for the sports,” he said. “Now I would call on all former leading players and squash greats to come forward and help squash flourish from the grassroots level. Squash is making a new beginning and as such all should help the sport in their respective capacity.”

Jansher said an official who has played the sport takes its development in a totally different perspective. “I hope that the new SVP would treat the game and its development in a totally different way. His only aim hopefully will be to improve the standard of squash at all levels.”

The former world champion praised the PSF’s for organising a record number of international tournaments last year. “It is because of these tournaments that Pakistani players improved their international rankings. But I still believe that hard work and extra effort by our players could have helped them raise their international rankings even further.” Jansher questioned the fitness standards of top players. “In competitive squash, you cannot compete against the best unless and until you are super fit — physically and mentally. Why are Egyptians heading the PSA rankings and dominating the sport in the world. Besides being technically good, majority of them are physically and mentally very tough and ready to face any challenge. That’s missing in Pakistan players.”

He added: “Organising international events for senior and junior players is a positive sign and I hope this trend will continue.” Jansher praised the PSF as being the only federation in the world that supports its players financially.

“Nowhere in the world, the federation supports players in such a big way as the PSF does. Players should realize this very important aspect and try to work even harder.” The 10 times British Open champion called on the government to increase the financial support for the PSF as a few million rupees are not enough nowadays. “If the government wants to project Pakistan’s soft image internationally through sports, it will have to increase the grant for leading federations,” Jansher said.