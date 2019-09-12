close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
Newsdesk
September 12, 2019

Apex court to hear GIDC case on 19th

Top Story

N
Newsdesk
September 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) ordinance case on September 19.

The Attorney General for Pakistan had moved the apex court over the controversial GIDC ordinance and sought an early hearing of the case. He had filed a petition at the Supreme Court Registrar Office on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking an early hearing of the case.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had climbed down from its decision to waive off billions of rupees worth of dues major defaulters owed the government as a GIDC levy, after the opposition strongly criticised the move.

