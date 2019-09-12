PTI govt committed ‘political fraud’ with nation: Ahsan

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said one year of the PTI government proved that it committed ‘political fraud’ with the nation and only Nawaz Sharif has the ability to revive the economy.

He was addressing media and workers Wednesday at the party secretariat in connection with the 71st death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam and Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. He said the PML-N had been waging a war for establishing political, constitutional and democratic supremacy in the country for the last many decades.

He said the popular leader who voiced for supremacy of people’s vote was being victimised and put in the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

He lamented that those installed into power with tall claims have pushed the economy at the verge of destruction and endangered social fabric by sowing the seeds of hatred on the political lines. Investors ran away, as dollar rose to historic height and industrial shutdown made millions of people jobless and countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka etc left us far behind, he added.

He said Nawaz government rid the country of loadshedding, built motorways, power plants, brought foreign investment and promoted cottage industry. He warned that the pace with which economy was going down could lead us to compromise sovereignty in the next couple of years. He said fresh elections were inevitable to make Pakistan Asian tiger.