close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

Tayyab crashes out of HKFC Squash International

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top player Tayyab Aslam lost in the pre-quarter-finals of the $30,000 HKFC Squash International in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Seventh seed Abdulla Mohd Al Tamimi of Qatar defeated Tayyab 13-11, 7-11, 11-3, 11-4 in 37 minutes in the second round. Tayyab had earlier beaten Yannik Omlor of Germany 8-11, 12-10, 5-11, 10-12 in 47 minutes in the first round.

Tayyab was Pakistan’s only player to get an entry into the prestigious event. He now has 78 ranking points after his second round loss. He will now feature in the Malaysian Open later this month.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports