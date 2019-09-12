Tayyab crashes out of HKFC Squash International

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top player Tayyab Aslam lost in the pre-quarter-finals of the $30,000 HKFC Squash International in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Seventh seed Abdulla Mohd Al Tamimi of Qatar defeated Tayyab 13-11, 7-11, 11-3, 11-4 in 37 minutes in the second round. Tayyab had earlier beaten Yannik Omlor of Germany 8-11, 12-10, 5-11, 10-12 in 47 minutes in the first round.

Tayyab was Pakistan’s only player to get an entry into the prestigious event. He now has 78 ranking points after his second round loss. He will now feature in the Malaysian Open later this month.