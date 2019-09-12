PHF contacts Germany, Belgium for practice matches

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has contacted the federations of Germany and Belgium to arrange matches with their teams ahead of the Green-shirts’ 2020 Olympic Qualifiers against Netherlands, ‘The News’ has learnt.

Pakistan will face Netherlands in the qualifying matches after they were drawn together in the 2020 Olympic hockey qualifying draws in Lausanne, Switzerland on Monday.

In order to prepare the Green-shirts to play in European conditions, the PHF wants to arrange few matches in Germany and Belgium before the qualifiers. A source in the PHF told ‘The News’ on Wednesday that the PHF is expecting a response from the Germany and Belgium hockey federations in the next few days.