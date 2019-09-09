Police arrest three persons for shaving head of woman

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Multan police arrested three persons allegedly involved in shaving head of a married woman.
According to police sources, a married woman namely Kausar Mai, wife of Zahoor Ahmed of Jhok Qasaiyan, had allegedly eloped with her paramour. Her family members including her father Habib and her father-in-law Fareed, along with another three persons, brought her back and shaved her head as punishment. The punishment was awarded by a “Panchayat”, said sources.
However, the affected woman, in an application submitted to Basti Malook police station, stated that her in-laws used to torture her. She said she had gone to a bazaar with her mother-in-law Mumtaz Bibi, where quarreled over some issue. She left her mother-in-law in the bazaar and went to her female friend’s house.
However, her father later brought her back home, she added. She said that her father-in-law Fareed, her father Habib and other three persons shaved her head. They also threatened her with death. Police have registered a case under section 337V, 506/B, 354/ 148, 149 and 109. Similarly, police also arrested three persons involved in the case.
