September 9, 2019
Gang of thieves held in Lakki

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2019

LAKKI MARWAT: The police have arrested a gang of thieves and seized stolen mobile phones from them in the Naurang town. An official said that thieves had broken the shops of a mobile phone dealer Irshad Badshah in Naurang city last week.

He said that the affected traders had nominated a suspect Saud Khan in first information report whereupon police made efforts to ensure his arrest. “During the initial investigation, the police learnt that the accused had dumped stolen items with his friends Atif, Zubair and Naveed,” he maintained, adding that a contingent of Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak Police Station captured all of them and recovered stolen mobile phones from them.

