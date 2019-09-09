Typhoon pummels Tokyo

TOKYO: Typhoon Faxai, upgraded to a "very strong" storm with potentially record winds and rain, battered the Tokyo region late on Sunday, sparking evacuation warnings to tens of thousands and transport disruption.

Faxai, packing winds of up to 216 kilometres (134 miles) per hour, was bearing down on the Japanese capital and was expected to pass right over the megacity in the early hours of Monday.

Authorities issued non-compulsory evacuation warnings to more than 110,000 people, as forecasters cautioned the rain and wind could reach "record" proportions.

"Please be on full alert against gusts and high waves and be vigilant about landslides, floods and swollen rivers," the agency said in a statement. Faxai was likely to cause havoc with the Monday morning commute in Tokyo with train operators forced to suspend major lines until at least 8am. "We need to inspect tracks and check if there is any damage as the typhoon is expected to pass through the region overnight," a train company spokesman said.