Man shot dead in Clifton

A man was shot dead in a firing incident in the upscale Clifton neighbourhood on Sunday. According to details, the incident took place in Marine Drive Block 2, Clifton, within the limits of the Clifton police station. The victim was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Abdul Hai, son of Abdul Rasheed. A police team also reached the scene to inquire into the incident. According to an initial investigation report, the man was killed by unidentified suspects apparently over a personal enmity. The police said they were looking for a suspect or suspects involved in the incident. Empty shells recovered from the crime scene were sent to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross-matching. A case has been registered while further investigation was under way.