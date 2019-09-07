close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
September 7, 2019

Defence Day hockey match

Sports

Our Correspondent
September 7, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Major Shabbir Sharif XI beat Major Tufail Mohammad XI 3-1 in the Defence Day hockey match at the National Stadium in Lahore on Friday.

Awais Arshad netted the opener for Major Tufail Mohammad XI while Mubashir Ali, Ahmad Nadeem and Umair Sattar were on target for Major Shabbir Sharif XI.

PHF President Brigadier (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar was the chief guest on the occasion.

