PHF organises Defence Day hockey

ISLAMABAD: Shabbir Sharif XI beat Major Tufail Mohammad XI 3-1 in a Defence Day hockey match organised by Pakistan Hockey Federation(PHF) at the National Stadium in Lahore on Friday.

Awais Arshad netted the opener for Major Tufail Mohammad XI while Mubashir Ali, Ahmad Nadeem and Umair Sattar were on target for Maj Shabbir Sharif Shaheed XI.President PHF Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar was the guest of honour on this occasion. Secretary General Asif Bajwa highlighted September 6 importance for Pakistan Defence history.

“We are proud of our martyrs and their on the sacrifices they have rendered for the country. We will never forget our martyrs. We will continue to pay tribute to our martyrs,” Brig (rtd) Khokhar said.