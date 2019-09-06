Former PHF official found murdered

ISLAMABAD: Parveen Sikandar Gill, former secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s women wing, was murdered on Wednesday night in Naseerabad area of Lahore.

The deceased was found dead in her home and was later buried in a native graveyard. Police has started investigation into the gruesome murder.

Parveen has rendered untiring services to the women hockey in the country. Her murder has spread a wave of shock amongst the hockey fraternity.