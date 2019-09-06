close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2019

Former PHF official found murdered

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Parveen Sikandar Gill, former secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s women wing, was murdered on Wednesday night in Naseerabad area of Lahore.

The deceased was found dead in her home and was later buried in a native graveyard. Police has started investigation into the gruesome murder.

Parveen has rendered untiring services to the women hockey in the country. Her murder has spread a wave of shock amongst the hockey fraternity.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports