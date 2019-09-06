AVM Aamir is PSF’s new SVP

ISLAMABAD: Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood on Thursday took over as the new senior vice president of the Pakistan Squash Federation following the 46th Annual General Council meeting here at the Air Headquarters.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, who is also the PSF president, presided over the meeting.

Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Training) AVM Aamir Masood has replaced Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi as the new SVP.

“Outgoing SVP Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi requested Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan to relieve him of his duties. AVM Aamir Masood has now been elected as the PSF SVP,” a source said. The meeting was attended amongst others by former world and British Open champion Jansher Khan, Qamar Zaman and representatives of the PSF’s affiliated units.

During the meeting, performance of the federation was discussed and all facets pertaining to the game of squash were analysed in detail.

Addressing the general council members, the Air Chief thanked them for their participation and offered whole hearted support of PAF as well as PSF for the promotion of squash.

While showing his satisfaction over revival of international squash in Pakistan, he urged the provincial squash associations to make concerted efforts to expand the game of squash.

He urged the players to focus on the game and further improve their physical and mental strength. Besides assuring financial and administrative support by PAF, he urged the member associations to generate further resources to meet the challenging task in a befitting manner.

He directed the member associations to promote squash at grassroots level through district and provincial leagues and also introduce the game at school/college levels to explore new talent. He asked the provincial associations and departments to sponsor players for international events, besides arranging national and international events in men and women categories.

The Air Chief also acknowledged the sincere efforts put in by the outgoing SVP Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi for the promotion of squash in the country, and hoped that Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood would continue with the same passion in the best interest of Pakistan Squash.

The performance evaluation of provincial associations for the year 2018 was also carried out by the general council. Punjab Squash Association was awarded Pride of Performance award while KP Squash Association stood runners up.