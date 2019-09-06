close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2019

Robbers kill youth on resistance

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2019

LAHORE: Robbers shot dead a young man over resistance in the Iqbal Town police limits in the wee hours of Thursday. The police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy and registered a case against unknown robbers. The victim has

been identified as Ehtishamul Haq, son of ASI of ASF Rasheed Ahmad. The robbers had barged into the Health Pharmacy and looted cash. As they were

fleeing, one of the store owners opened fire in self defence. In retaliation, the robbers also opened fire. Ehtisham received a bullet injury.

He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The police reached the scene and collected evidence.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan