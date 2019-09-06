Robbers kill youth on resistance

LAHORE: Robbers shot dead a young man over resistance in the Iqbal Town police limits in the wee hours of Thursday. The police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy and registered a case against unknown robbers. The victim has

been identified as Ehtishamul Haq, son of ASI of ASF Rasheed Ahmad. The robbers had barged into the Health Pharmacy and looted cash. As they were

fleeing, one of the store owners opened fire in self defence. In retaliation, the robbers also opened fire. Ehtisham received a bullet injury.

He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The police reached the scene and collected evidence.