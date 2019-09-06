Buzdar upset over rising dengue cases in Lahore, Rawalpindi

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed his strong displeasure over an increase in the number of dengue patients in Rawalpindi and Lahore. He reprimanded the administrative officers for failing to implement instructions issued for eradication of dengue disease during a meeting held at his office here on Thursday.

The CM directed the chief secretary to identify responsible persons through an investigation, adding action will be initiated against them in light of the inquiry report. The CM directed steps in Rawalpindi to overcome dengue, adding close coordination should be maintained with the Islamabad administration as well. He said that government directions were not fully implemented. We are to perform and only those will stay who would show performance, he said. Those failing to perform would not be part of our team. This style would not be tolerated anymore and the administration should fully realise it, he warned. It is regrettable that officers and officials continue to sit in their offices and avoid going to the field. Is there any work which cannot be performed, he inquired. The meeting decided to make anti-dengue campaign more effective and decisive and the chief minister directed that anti-dengue monitoring system should be fully implemented and high-alert should be issued with regard to dengue in Lahore. The chief minister was briefed that dengue spread in Rawalpindi due to misreporting on dengue-campaign by the officials concerned.

The CM directed stringent security measures on Muharram 10, adding foolproof security arrangements should be ensured at every cost. Restriction of time and route for Majalis and processions should be ensured and four-tier security cordon should be provided to the processions. The police officials engaged in Muharram duties should be provided food and tea well in time and there should be exemplary coordination between police, administration and other departments.

The chief minister tweeted that Punjab Medical Teaching Institutions Reforms Ordinance has been enforced in six medical universities in the first phase to improve the administrative matters of the hospitals, adding that these reforms would help to improve the hospitals. He said Punjab MTI Ordinance has been finalised after the homework of 12 months.

Meanwhile , in his message on Defence Day, the CM said that war of September 6, 1965 is a bright chapter of defence history of the country when armed forces gave a befitting reply to the enemy and wrote examples of bravery and courage. In his message, the chief minister paid tributes to the martyrs and said that the nation pays rich tributes to their immortal sacrifices. He also paid tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs who became victim to the barbarity of Indian army in Occupied Kashmir.

The CM has sought a report from IG Police about the murder of former MPA Parveen Sikandar Gill and directed arrest of the criminals at the earliest. He said that provision of justice be ensured to the heirs.

The CM has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the father of Zubair Khan Niazi. In a condolence message, the CM expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences and prayed for the departed soul to stay in eternal peace.