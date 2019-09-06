Lady health technician shot dead

PESHAWAR: A female technician of Fatmid Foundation was shot dead by unknown persons near Pishtakhara Chowk at Ring Road on Thursday.

Sohail Khan, an official of Pishtakhara Police Station, told The News that two unknown persons riding on a bike opened indiscriminate fire on a passenger van, killing a woman, who was later identified as Shazia, a technician at Fatmid Foundation, Hayatabad. She died on the spot.

However, rest of the passengers remained unhurt in the firing incident. Police team rushed to the spot and shifted the body of the deceased woman for medico-legal formalities.Police registered the FIR on behalf of her husband Abid Hussain against unknown assailants.